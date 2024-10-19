Leerink Partners Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $40.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of VCYT opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,462. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,141 shares of company stock worth $1,180,116 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 117.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

