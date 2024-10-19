Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $480.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $483.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $341.90 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.21 and its 200 day moving average is $459.52. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,487 shares of company stock worth $14,657,149. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

