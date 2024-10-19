Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for PZZA Q1 Earnings

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Papa Johns International has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Papa Johns International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Papa Johns International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

