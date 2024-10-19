Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,511,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

