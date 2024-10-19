Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for HON FY2026 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.71. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

