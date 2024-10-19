FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IRWD Issued By Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

