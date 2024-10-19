What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PG&E FY2026 Earnings?

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for PG&E in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

