CNX Resources Q4 EPS Decreased by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 267,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

