UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 3.5 %
UTSI stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
UTStarcom Company Profile
