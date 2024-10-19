Truist Financial Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $115.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

VSE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

