Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Veracyte Price Performance

VCYT opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,141 shares of company stock worth $1,180,116. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

