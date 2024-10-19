Leerink Partnrs Predicts Stronger Earnings for Envista

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after buying an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 60.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.