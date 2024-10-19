Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

VYGR stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a P/E ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.