Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.08) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
