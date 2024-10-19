Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.08) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.85) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,906.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,936.77. The company has a market capitalization of £280.88 million, a PE ratio of 4,487.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.