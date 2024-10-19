Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCTH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

