Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

RF opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 621,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 177,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

