The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

