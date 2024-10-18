Morgan Stanley Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.16.

UNH opened at $566.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.07. The company has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

