Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.70 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.