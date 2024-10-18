Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

