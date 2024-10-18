SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

