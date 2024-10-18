Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 285.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $700.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $837.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $918.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.