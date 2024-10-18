Asset Dedication LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $473.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.15.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

