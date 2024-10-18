Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

PLTR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

