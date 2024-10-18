IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 64 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

ISRG opened at $473.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.69 and a 200-day moving average of $436.91. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.