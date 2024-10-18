Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 52,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.