Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 185 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,527,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a market cap of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

