Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 185 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,527,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a market cap of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.