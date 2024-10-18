SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after buying an additional 487,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Intel stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

