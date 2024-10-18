Asset Dedication LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

