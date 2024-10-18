Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.6 %

UNP opened at $241.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

