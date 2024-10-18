SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.