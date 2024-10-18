iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. 1,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
