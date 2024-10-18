Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.42 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 134.10 ($1.75). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134.10 ($1.75), with a volume of 3,567,431 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,470.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.42.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($205,406.11). Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

