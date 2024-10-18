International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPFGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.28 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 520,677 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The stock has a market cap of £318.48 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

