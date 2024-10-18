iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
