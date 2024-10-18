iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:ESMV Free Report ) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 11.29% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

