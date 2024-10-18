Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 147,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Volato Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

