Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 7.2 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.