Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.95). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.91), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile
Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.
