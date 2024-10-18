Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.53 ($13.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.23). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.84), with a volume of 17,996 shares traded.

Nichols Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,050.17. The company has a market capitalization of £377.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,078.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 69.70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,078.43%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.