Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.30. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,496,670 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.58.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

