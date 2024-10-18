Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$3.96. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

About Canlan Ice Sports

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.