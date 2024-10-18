Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.12 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.19), with a volume of 538,331 shares traded.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5,341.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess acquired 78,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($309,587.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 723,062 shares of company stock worth $232,050,254. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

