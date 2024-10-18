Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 2,002,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,537,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33.
About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
