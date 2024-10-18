Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares traded.
Origo Partners Stock Up 7.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £269,062.50, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.67.
About Origo Partners
Origo Partners PLC is liquidating. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage, emerging growth, buyout, and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
