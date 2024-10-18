GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.