RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.87. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 6,769 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

RADCOM Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.87.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 5.7% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

