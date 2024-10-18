Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 4,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Primech Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

