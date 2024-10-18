Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.44). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.01), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20,433.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,226 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

