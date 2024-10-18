IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as high as $20.75. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 14,502 shares.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 9.32% of IF Bancorp worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.