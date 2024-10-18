Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,989 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.62 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

